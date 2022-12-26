MoE invites participants for Digital Survey for National Curriculum

The Ministry of Education has invited all the participants to take part in the Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC), which is based on the recommendation of National Education Policy 2020, as per an official statement. According to the MoE, the process for formulation of National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is being undertaken adopting a paperless and bottom up approach.

“The Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC) aims to collect suggestions and feedback from the public at large. This will help in the formulation of National Curriculum Framework (NCF),” the MoE tweeted on Monday, December 26, 2022. The link of the same is available at the official website of MoE.

“The Ministry of Education, Government of India and NCERT invite all the stakeholders – parents, teachers, educators, students, community etc. to join this massive and intensive public consultation process and contribute for the formulation of National Curriculum Frameworks (NCFs),” the ministry quoted.

“Please share your valuable suggestions by filling up the survey, because every input counts,” it further said. In addition, the survey is available in 23 languages. Last date to participate in the survey is March 31, 2023.