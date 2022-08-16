MoE invites suggestions through citizen survey for preparing National Curriculum Framework

Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has urged citizens to participate in the citizen survey for National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for developing a new curriculum. The Ministry of Education has invited suggestions of the public through an online public consultation survey for the formulation of NCF and subsequently design of syllabus, textbooks and other instructional materials.

According to an official release, the National Curriculum Framework in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat. It was recommended under the NEP announced by the government of India on July 29, 2020.

Pradhan said that the development of the National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations.

Further the statement mentioned that the process of the National Curriculum Framework has been started through the constitution of the District Consultation Committees, State Focus Groups, and State Steering Committee, National Focus Groups and National Steering Committee.

The statement added that a website and mobile app has been developed for the execution of the work at scale and in a paperless manner. The States and UTs used available mechanism to reach out the stakeholders such parents, anganwadi workers, teachers, teacher educators, and students at the grassroots level and collect their views and opinion about the future of school education, early childhood care and education, teacher education and adult education.

At the national level, the statement added, that the National Focus Groups and National Steering Committee have been engaged to deliberate on various issues and concerns, including the interaction with various ministries, autonomous bodies, NGOs, corporates, and philanthropic agencies for collecting and collating valuable inputs for formulation of NCF. A mandate document for the formulation of NCF has been developed for guiding the stakeholders in the process.

Also Read: IIT Jodhpur, Kharagpur and Guwahati collaboratively develops framework to enhance performance of IoT systems

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn