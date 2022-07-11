MoE backed Bhasha Sangam app to add new features, plans to introduce tests on speaking and writing languages

Language learning mobile application (app) by the Ministry of Education (MoE) – Bhasha Sangam App plans to add new features to facilitate skills to write and speak languages in the next 12 months, Anuradha Agarwal, founder, Multibhashi Solutions private limited (the company which has developed the app) told FE Education online. “In the next phase, the application will include tests to assess the writing and spoken language skills in Indian languages,” she added. Currently the application runs learning modules where it teaches different languages. The application will further have a section called, ‘cultural bytes’ in the form of pop-ups to provide additional information on culture and traditions associated with the languages, she claimed.

The mobile application was launched by MoE and MyGov India with an objective to teach basic conversational skills in Indian languages other than mother tongue. The application features 100 common sentences in 22 different Indian languages which includes tribal languages such as Santhali, Bodo, Maithali, among others. It allows users to learn as many languages as they want, take tests and get certification from MoE. So far more than 5400 certificates have been given to the learners.

According to Agarwal, about 100 common sentences in each language are in colloquial form to make the process of learning easier. These sentences are available in the script of the given language, Roman script and, and also in audio format. “We have designed the application keeping in mind the regional culture. The app consists of two characters Vaani and Bharat, dressed in regional costumes to guide learners through their journey,” she said. Multibhashi was selected by MyGov through ‘Language Learning Innovation Challenge’. It is available on Android and iOS version and has 2.75 lakh installations, since its launch in November 2021.

Bhasha Sangam App comes under the aegis of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ which aims to ensure people acquire basic conversational skills in Indian languages. To promote the application, MoE had launched a campaign ‘Bhasha Certificate Selfie’ in February 2022. As a part of the campaign, users were asked to upload their selfie with a certificate from their social media account.

