MoE and Department of School Education and Literacy plans citizen-centric survey for NCF formulation as part of NEP implementation

Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India and Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE and L), has planned to invite views of various stakeholders through an online public consultation survey, which will be instrumental in collating very useful and crucial inputs for the formulation of National Curriculum Framework and also subsequently designing syllabus, textbooks and other instructional materials.

All stakeholders including teachers, headmasters or principals, school leaders, educationists, parents, students, community members, NGOs, experts, public representatives, artists, artisans, farmers and anybody who has an interest in school education and teacher education are invited to participate in this online survey being conducted in 23 languages, including the languages placed in the VIIIth Schedule of our Constitution.

The Government of India has announced the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 on July 29, 2020, which recommends quality improvement of the system of education through the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The process of the National Curriculum Framework has been started through the constitution of the District Consultation Committees, State Focus Groups, and State Steering Committee. National Focus Groups and National Steering Committee among others.

A tech platform – website and mobile app has been developed for the execution of the work at scale and in a paperless manner. Using the bottom-up approach, district level consultations, mobile app -based surveys, state level consultations through State Focus Groups and State Steering Committee have been conducted by the States and UTs to reach out the stakeholders like parents, Anganwadi workers, teachers, teacher educators, students, among others. at the grassroots level and collect their views and opinion about the future of school education, early childhood care and education, teacher education and adult education.

At the national level also the National Focus Groups and National Steering Committee have been engaged to deliberate on various issues and concerns, including the interaction with various ministries, autonomous bodies, NGOs, Corporates, Philanthropic agencies etc. for collecting and collating valuable inputs for formulation of NCF. A mandate document for the formulation of NCF has been developed for guiding the stakeholders in the process.

Furthermore, given the diversity in the country, providing an opportunity to every stakeholder, who may or may not be a parent or a teacher or a student and willing to participate in the transformation of the education system in India, through sharing views on common concerns related to education, is the need of the hour. Such multiple and diverse views are likely to provide a practical road map for the smooth implementation of the vision of NEP 2020.

