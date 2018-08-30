Modi govt to provide free coaching of IIT-JEE, NEET and UGC-NET exams? What we know so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

The Modi government will soon be providing free IIT-JEE and NEET coaching from 2019 by converting its test practice centres into teaching centres, according to a Times of India report. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which is set up by the government to host exams for entrance exams to higher educational institutions will convert 2,697 test practice centres into teaching institutions next year. An HRD official told Times of India, that practice centres will begin from September 8.

The step might come as a big blow to private institutions who charge a hefty fee to the JEE and NEET aspirants. The official added: “The plan is to take these centres beyond just practice tests and turn them into teaching centres. They will not charge any fees and so will be especially helpful for talented students from sections where aspirations are high but private coaching is impossible due to financial constraints. Candidates from rural and semi-urban centres will also benefit.”

How will students be selected?

The first time, NTA will allow candidates to appear for the mock tests in January. The mock tests are only possible for JEE Mains exam as for now. But later the service will also be available for NEET and UGC-NET. After taking the mock test, the aspirants can analyse their results with NTA mentors and learn and rectify their mistakes as these centres.

Aspirants will have to register themselves for a slot via mobile app or online website to take the mock test. Only registered candidates will get to appear for the tests. After the results of the tests are out, candidates can sit with mentors at the centres to rectify their errors.

The TOI report added that the teaching component will be added to these centres only after the first set of exams, these dates for which have recently been announced by NTA.

“For the time being, the practice centres will allow candidates to take mock tests for JEE-Main only. As NEET-UGC is not a computer-based test currently, there will be no mock test at the centres for the time being,” the HRD official told TOI.

The agency will launch the mobile app and websites for registration on September 1 and the very same day online registration for UGC-NET 2018 and JEE Mains will begin. The registrations will go until September 30.