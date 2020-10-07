Modi govt mainstreams Indian sign language, NCERT to convert study material for specially-abled

The unique initiative by the Modi government is seen in line with UNICEF's motto of 'Accessible Digital Textbooks for All.' (Representative image)

In a major move that will herald a more inclusive era for Divyangs in India, the Narendra Modi government has signed a key deal that will allow the NCERT to convert its study material in the Indian sign language. This development, seen as a breakthrough for the specially-abled individuals, will help in creating awareness in the country. India has more than five million divyangs that are hearing or speech-impaired.

In such a scenario, the mainstreaming of the sign language will not only help the divyangs but also normalise the usage of the language by other individuals. India still has a very niche group of sign language users.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said, “this MoU will empower the hearing impaired children in our country.” He also said that the New Education Policy, 2020 is an inclusive one and hoped it willl transform India.

According to the government officials, the pact was signed between the NCERT and the ISLRTC in a virtual ceremony on October 6. The unique initiative by the Modi government is seen in line with UNICEF’s motto of ‘Accessible Digital Textbooks for All.’

As part of the upcoming programme, the NCERT will collaborate with the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre to come up with the study material for the specially-abled individuals.

An autonomous body with national repute, the centre is the key nodal agency for drafting the sign language and mainstreaming its usage in the masses.

The sign language centre not only develops but also facilitates its teaching and other important aspects to help the specially-abled individuals in getting access to better amenities in everyday life.

On other hand, the NCERT has been the mainstay of school education across the country for past six decades.

Despite the introduction of newer mediums in school education, the NCERT has been setting the benchmark for the study material and course structure in the country.

From developing teaching methods to devising learning modules, the NCERT has been at the forefront of the education sector in India.

With this new initiative, the NCERT is bound to add a luminous chapter in its repertoire.