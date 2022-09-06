Modernise all govt schools in India at once, not in instalments: Arvind Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Centre should modernise all government schools across India instead of doing it in instalments.

The remark came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that his government will develop 14,500 schools as model schools. Prime Minister Modi made the announcement on the occasion of Teacher’s Day celebrated on September 5.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that quality and free education for each child should have got full attention in 1947 itself. “We have lost 75 yrs. Now, rather than doing it in instalments, we should take all state governments along and invest to modernise all govt schools across India. We should attempt to complete it in five years,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana announced by the Centre on Monday will foster the development of 14,500 schools as model schools that will be equipped with modern infrastructure, including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, and sports facilities.

Prime Minister Modi said the schools developed under PM-SHRI will become model schools, encapsulating the full spirit of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to the official statement, the centrally sponsored scheme will be implemented by strengthening existing schools selected from amongst those managed by the Central government, states, Union Territories and local bodies.

Earlier, Kejriwal had attacked the Centre for calling his promise for a free education policy as ‘revdi culture’. He further invited the Centre and all states governments to work together for a collaborative effort to strengthen the education system. The Delhi government has also introduced several new initiatives in the national capital and the AAP ruled state Punjab ahead of the upcoming polls.

