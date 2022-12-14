MOBIS partners IIT Madras-incubated start-up NeoMotion to fund wheelchairs for PwDs

Auto components major MOBIS has partnered with NeoMotion, a start-up incubated by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras to provide personalized motorized wheelchairs for 500 people with disabilities. MOBIS has undertaken the project under its CSR initiative. The objective is to empower persons with disabilities (PwD) to complete their education, pursue employment opportunities and become independent.

According to an official release, the wheelchairs were handed over to the first set of 50 beneficiaries at MOBIS plant in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, on Monday, December 12, 2022. The release said that the wheelchairs, called ‘NeoFly,’ are customised based on the clinical assessment of the beneficiary to provide the proper fitting and the correct posture. Further, the wheelchairs have a scooter clip-on device, called ‘NeoBolt,’ which allows it to be driven on the roads.

,

The release mentioned under the project, 500 beneficiaries will be assessed and their NeoFly and NeoBolt will be handed over. Till now, more than 300 PwDs have been assessed in Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. Through three camps, almost 100 units have already been handed over and training has been given to beneficiaries on how to use the product safely.

“We often come across many wheelchair users who could benefit from our products but are unable to buy on their own. We approached MOBIS to sponsor the products for needy individuals, and they happily agreed to support us. Such projects are indeed helpful in ensuring that every wheelchair user gets a chance to be a part of mainstream society,” Swostik Sourav Dash, chief executive officer, NeoMotion, said.