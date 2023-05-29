Mobavenue empowers Adda247 to achieve growth with programmatic capabilities.

Mobavenue, a growth and technology platform that specialises in empowering brands, agencies, and publishers with MadTech (MarTech and AdTech) solutions. Its primary focus is to drive acquisition, growth, engagement, and monetisation. Mobavenue collaborates with prominent ed-tech companies, providing assistance throughout their consumer journey and driving significant growth, according to an official release.

One such success story involves Adda247, a renowned ed-tech player with support from Google. By harnessing Mobavenue’s programmatic capabilities, Adda247 significantly enhanced its User Acquisition campaign, achieving a Install-to-purchase rate. Through this partnership, Adda247 witnessed a 30% surge in purchases and attained the highest install-to-purchase rate in the market, all while effectively reducing uninstallations, the release mentioned.

“At Mobavenue, we aim to possess a deep understanding of the edtech sector, and our data-driven insights allow us to bring efficiency and drive brand performance. We run and maintain quality campaigns by following a user flow of installations>registration>purchases that help brands to meet their objectives. At the same time, our strict brand safety measures ensure that only relevant ads are shown to users,” Tejas Rathod, co-founder, chief operating officer, Mobavenue Media Private Limited, said.

Based on data from Statista, India’s ed-tech industry in 2020 was about $2.8 billion; by 2025, the market is expected to reach $10.4 billion. That number is projected to reach $30 billion in the next 10 years, it added.

