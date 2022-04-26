MK Stalin launches scathing attack on Governor of Chennai over anti-NEET bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has launched a scathing attack on Governor RN Ravi on Monday over the anti-NEET bill. The CM has said that the state was not asking for his approval for the bill but to send it for presidential assent like a “postman.”

“The Governor does not have the authority to grant his approval to the bill, adopted in the State Assembly twice during the DMK rule, seeking exemption from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) for Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said. “We are not asking the Governor for approval for the bill. The Governor does not have the authority to do so. What we ask is, send the Bill to the President,” he further added.

In his statement, Stalin has questioned how a “nominated governor” can return a Bill or “prevent it” and wondered if he was bigger than people. He further alleged that NEET was an attempt to confine medical education to a few and that it was a “modern knowledge untouchability,” against which the DMK will fight tooth and nail.

With inputs from PTI.

