MK Stalin inspects schools in TN, sits with students in classroom to evaluate teaching skills

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has visited the state run schools on the first day of academic year 2022-23 of class 10 students on Monday. As the Chief Minister entered the classroom as part of his inspection of the school, the teacher began her lecture on Tamil language and grammar.

The CM glanced through the textbook while the subject was taught and later interacted with students. The Chief Minister inspected amenities in the school -Government Adidravidar Boys Higher Secondary School- at Vadakarai in Tiruvallur District.

While Stalin sat on a bench beside other students, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was right behind him, both paying attention to the teaching method.

Earlier, Stalin launched a scheme to address the learning gap due to closure of schools for a total of 19 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christened ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ (Number and Letter), the scheme would be implemented from the current 2022-23 academic year in government and State-aided schools.

By using appropriate methodologies including ‘Teaching at the Right Level’, it would be ensured that children belonging to this age bracket are able to read and write (Tamil and English) without mistakes and solve basic, simple Math problems, authorities said. It shall be made sure that children below the age of 8 (classes 1 to 3) are made knowledgeable commensurate with their age and the class they are in, by the year 2025, the government said in an official release.

The Chief Minister launched the new learning initiative at a government-run middle school in Tiruvallur District. The School Education Minister, top officials and elected representatives took part.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Naveen Patnaik inaugurates residential school for poor students