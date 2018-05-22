MJPRU result 2018: Staggering 61 per cent students fail BSc final year examination in UP varsity

The pass percentage of students who appeared for the BSc final year examination has dropped by a large extent this year as compared to previous year results.

MJPRU result 2018: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University located in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Monday announced the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) final year exam result on its official website – mjpru.ac.in. Out of the total number of students who had appeared for the BSc examination, 61 per cent failed to qualify and only 39 per cent students managed to pass it. A total of 32,900 students had appeared for the BSc final year examinations in MJPRU, out of which only 12,831 have passed the examination. The pass percentage of students who appeared for the BSc final year examination has dropped by a large extent this year as compared to previous year results.

According to reports, this year the university had taken strict measures to keep a tab on cheating inside the examination. This action on the part of MJPRU has led to a large number of students flunking their examinations. Like most state boards, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University this year undertook strict measures to curb the unfair means and cheating cases during the B.Sc second year exams.

The exams were conducted under CCTV surveillance installed across all the centres. A total of 20 centres were identified as sensitive and supervisors of the university were present there to keep a tab. The fall in the pass percentage is a result of the stringent steps that the university officials have undertaken.

Interestingly, reports suggest that several students who failed to clear the final year examination secured good marks in the practicals. An Amarujala report claims that the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University lures students to take admission there on the pretext of giving them good numbers in practical examinations.

While only Science exam results have been uploaded by MJPRU until now, Controller of Examinations Mahesh Kumar said that the BA Final year examination results for Commerce and Arts stream will be uploaded on the website soon.