Mizoram University exams: MZU defers undergraduate semester examination due to COVID-19 — check new dates here

The Mizoram University (MZU) on Sunday deferred the upcoming undergraduate examinations slated for Monday following appeals by student bodies and Mizoram Principals Council due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

An urgent notification issued by the university said undergraduate semester examination will not be held during August 10 to 14 in view of the present situation due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed in certain localities in Aizawl.

The examination will be held after September 3, it said.

The notification also said that professional courses like LLB, BSW and BOA examinations will not be held during August 10 to 14 and the papers scheduled during this period will be shifted afterwards.

There is no change in the conduct of examinations in respect of MCA and BCA, which will be held as per scheme from August 10, the notification said.

In a notification issued earlier on Thursday, the university had said that examinations for UG even semester for 6th semester and repeaters for all semester and professional courses will be held as per schedule commencing from August 10.

Two apex student bodies of Mizoram, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Mizo Students Union (MSU) on Sunday asked Mizo University (MZU) to postpone the upcoming under graduate (UG) degree examinations following surge in Coronavirus case in the state.

In a letter addressed to MZU vice chancellor, MZP said that it does not believe that it is in the best interest of the students to sit for the university examination slated for August 10 due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state and lockdowns are being imposed in several localities of Aizawl.

Mizoram Principals’ Council also on Sunday wrote to the controller of examination, Mizoram University, urging the latter to review the decision of holding the examination.

Mizoram has reported 608 COVID-19 cases till Sunday.