Mizoram  CM Zoramthanga urges Centre to set up new university campus

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga called on Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education and Skill Development Minister on September 15, evening in Delhi and apprised him of the need to establish more higher institutions and improve education in the state, a statement issued by the state government said.

According to the statement, the chief minister sought the Central government’s help to set up a new campus of the Mizoram University (MZU) in south Mizoram’s Lunglei town, the official statement said. Furthermore, he urged the Union Minister to extend help to ensure that the proposed MZU southern campus in Lunglei became functionalised at the earliest.

In addition, Pradhan on his part assured Zoramthanga that he would take steps to help the state, the statement added. Recently, the state higher and technical education minister R Lalthangliana had informed the state assembly that the government would be unable to finance the creation of infrastructure for the southern campus of Mizoram University (MZU).

The minister had said that the Centre wanted the state government to arrange necessary funds for the creation of infrastructure for the university campus. He further added that the Centre had in 2020 approved in principle the establishment of Mizoram University (MZU) southern campus and also asked the state government to acquire land for the campus and the Mizoram University (MZU), which is a Central University.

According to the minister, the state government has already acquired land for the campus and the land lease certificate has been already handed over to the Mizoram University (MZU). He had said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by the Mizoram University (MZU) was already submitted to Centre for the establishment of the university campus.

Additionally, in a recent development, the Supreme Court said that the right to establish educational institutions is a fundamental right on which the State can impose reasonable restrictions “only by a law” and not an executive instruction.

With inputs from PTI.

