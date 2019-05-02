Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019 DECLARED! Check Class 10 results at mbse.edu.in

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 2, 2019 4:01:26 PM

Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019: The class 10 board exam results have been declared by the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) at mbse.edu.in. Check yours now.

mbse result 2019, www.mbse.edu.in, cbse, cbse results, mbse hslc result 2019, mbse result, mbse 10 result, Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019, mbse 10th result 2019, mbse result 2019 marksheet, mbse top 10, mbse hslc 2019 topper, mizoram board of school education, mizoram board result, mizoram board of school education result 2019, education newsMizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019 DECLARED!

Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019 DECLARED: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the board examination results for class 10th today at mbse.edu.in. Students who appeared for the exam can check their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) scores now on the official website. The exams were conducted earlier this year from February 28 and the same continued till March 16, 2019. While the class 10th results have been announced, the board is yet to declare the class 12th results, the exams for which were held between March 5 and March 29. This year over 18000 students had appeared for the class 10th results. Check the details below to know more.

Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019: How to check class 10th scores at mbse.edu.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Results’ or ‘HIGH SCHOOL LEAVING CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION 2019 ‘
Step 3: You will be directed to the India results website where you can enter your details and check results
Step 4: Save a copy of your results for future

Meanwhile, among other board exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education on May 2 declared the class 12th board examination results. The exams were aced by girls who managed to secure the top two spots. Ghaziabad’s Hansika Shukla and Muzaffarnagar’s Karishma Arora scored 499 out of 500 marks and emerged as the topper for the CBSE Class XII exams. Rishikesh’s Gaurangi Chawala, Raebareli’s Aishwarya and Bhavya from Jind bagged the second rank, scoring 498 out of 500 marks. The third spot has been secured by 18 students.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019 DECLARED! Check Class 10 results at mbse.edu.in
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition