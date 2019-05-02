Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019 DECLARED! Check Class 10 results at mbse.edu.in

Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019 DECLARED: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the board examination results for class 10th today at mbse.edu.in. Students who appeared for the exam can check their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) scores now on the official website. The exams were conducted earlier this year from February 28 and the same continued till March 16, 2019. While the class 10th results have been announced, the board is yet to declare the class 12th results, the exams for which were held between March 5 and March 29. This year over 18000 students had appeared for the class 10th results. Check the details below to know more. Mizoram MBSE HSLC result 2019: How to check class 10th scores at mbse.edu.in Step 1: Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Results' or 'HIGH SCHOOL LEAVING CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION 2019 ' Step 3: You will be directed to the India results website where you can enter your details and check results Step 4: Save a copy of your results for future Meanwhile, among other board exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education on May 2 declared the class 12th board examination results. The exams were aced by girls who managed to secure the top two spots. Ghaziabad's Hansika Shukla and Muzaffarnagar's Karishma Arora scored 499 out of 500 marks and emerged as the topper for the CBSE Class XII exams. Rishikesh's Gaurangi Chawala, Raebareli's Aishwarya and Bhavya from Jind bagged the second rank, scoring 498 out of 500 marks. The third spot has been secured by 18 students.