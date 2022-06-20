Mizoram govt suspends classes for two days amid torrential rain Aizawl

The Mizoram government has asked all schools to suspend classes for the next two days due to the heavy rain that has triggered landslides and floods thoroughfares and residential areas.

A notification issued by the school education department stated all schools from primary to higher-secondary level will remain shut on Monday and Tuesday to ensure that students are safe amid the inclement weather. The decision was taken based on the suggestion of the state disaster department, the notification mentioned.

The Met department has predicted torrential rain in the state in the next two days Meanwhile, officials said landslides have been reported from several parts of Mizoram, including state capital Aizawl.

Low-lying areas in Thenzawl town of Serchhip district, around 90 km from Aizawl, and plantations on the banks of Khawthlangtuipui river in Lunglei district lay inundated as rainfall continues to pummel the state, along with other parts of the northeastern region.

Water from the swollen Tlawng river has also submerged crop fields in Sairang village, about 21 km from Aizawl, the officials said, adding that no casualty has been reported thus far.

With inputs from PTI.

