Mizoram extends education support to displaced children from state amid ethnic riots.

The government of Mizoram is committed to ensuring that children affected by the recent ethnic riots in Manipur can pursue their education in Mizoram. A letter has been issued by the state school education department to all district education officers, sub-divisional education officers, and principals of state-run higher secondary schools. It instructs all district and school authorities to facilitate the enrollment of displaced students in state-run schools and government-aided schools, should they seek admission, according to an official statement.

“The recent turmoil in Manipur has caused a large-scale influx of internally displaced children into Mizoram. It is therefore requested that all district and school authorities allow admission even if proper documentation can’t be provided for the children if and when they solicit admission to schools,” Lalsangliana, director, Education Department, said.

Approximately 123 individuals have entered Mizoram within the past 24 hours. The total number of displaced people from violence-stricken Manipur, predominantly ethnic Zos or Mizos, consists of 7,928 individuals, primarily women, children, and the elderly. They have sought refuge in nine districts across the state, according to an official from the home department.

