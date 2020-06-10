Mizoram class-12 board exams 2020 to resume on July 1

The authorities postponed it following an appeal by the central government to put on hold the examinations due to the lockdown. The compartmental examinations for class-10 will also be held on July 1, the notification said.
The Mizoram government has once again postponed class-12 board examinations suspended midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to conduct it from July 1, an official said. The examinations of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) for remaining subjects in arts, science and commerce streams were supposed to be conducted from June 16 as per the revised schedule after these were postponed in April.
The remaining class-12 examinations will now be held between July 1 and 3, according to a notification issued by
the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday. The examinations have been deferred as the government had imposed a complete lockdown till June 22, the official said.
- QS World Rankings: IIT-Delhi, Kharagpur among 10 Indian Institutions of Eminence to lose rankings in 2021 list
- HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 10th result: Pass percentage rises this year - list of toppers
- Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11 board exams cancelled, students promoted on basis of half-yearly marks, attendance
About 4,700 students could not complete their board examinations in Economics, Chemistry, Sociology, Computer
Science and Home Science, he said. The examinations were suspended in March due to the lockdown. The MBSE had, earlier, announced the resumption of the board examinations from April 22, which triggered stiff opposition from students citing various inconveniences amid the nationwide lockdown.
The authorities postponed it following an appeal by the central government to put on hold the examinations due to
the lockdown. The compartmental examinations for class-10 will also be held on July 1, the notification said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.