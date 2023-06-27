The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Monday (June 26) declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartmental exam results on its official website.

Students who appeared in the Mizoram Board class 10th and 12th compartmental examinations can now check their results at mbse.edu.in. The Mizoram board Class 10, 12 compartment exam result is also available at indiaresults.com.

Mizoram Board class 10th and 12th Compartment Results 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in

Click on the “HS and HSS Compartment Result” link on the homepage

A new login window will appear on the screen.

Enter login credentials, like your roll number and registration number

Click on submit

Your MBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2023 result will be displayed

Download the results and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, MBSE announced class 10th and 12th board results on May 19, 2023. It may be noted that the state board conducted compartment exams for HSLC and HSSLC at various exam centers in the month of June.

The overall pass percentage for the HSSLC this year stood at 78.69% – for commerce stream is 86.5%, for science stream is 77.79%, and for the arts, it stood at 78.35%.