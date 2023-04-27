MiVirtue launches in India; an ed-tech platform for value-based learning.

MiVirtue, an ed-tech platform, has launched in India with the objective of imparting moral, social, and emotional values to students through technology-based formal education. Its primary goal is to inspire children to attain greater success in life. MiVirtue is a specialised value-based learning platform that aims to make a significant contribution to the education of young minds by teaching them moral values, ethical judgment, as well as important skills, which are not typically taught in mainstream academic classes. The platform is designed to enhance the morale of today’s children, resulting in their success not only in their professional lives but also in gaining trust and respect in their society and community, according to an official release.

MiVirtue’s platform is built using contemporary technology to facilitate experiential learning. Their learning management system is consumer-friendly and allows for easy interaction between educators and students. The MiVirtue Value Learning Certificate aims to assist students in making informed decisions, developing a better understanding of right and wrong, comprehending their own and others’ emotions, managing and balancing their emotions, adapting to new perspectives and learning, and creating the future they desire, the release mentioned.

“Our value education programme prioritises inculcating values such as honesty, equality, gratitude, and compassion in children. Our aim is to promote rational thinking and unbiased judgment, which aims to equip them with better decision-making skills that will serve them well throughout their lives. Through this programme we hope to bring a breakthrough in child’s learning and personality development as we are committed to carving a bright future for the young minds in India,” Vishal Kumar, founder, CEO, MiVirtue said.

One value course lasts for a period of 4-6 weeks. During this time, students will receive guidance from a team of specialised teachers and educators. The team will assist them in understanding and implementing moral virtues in their daily lives through live classes that incorporate storytelling, animated videos, homework assignments, assessments, problem-solving activities, and other resources, as per the release.

