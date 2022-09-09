MIT xPRO launches postgraduate certificate in technology leadership in India

MIT xPRO, a professional education programme from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has announced the launch of their 9-month postgraduate certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation in India. According to the official statement, the certificate aims to upskill professionals to implement system thinking and architecture, and help them explore emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, quantum computing, among others.

“Effective leadership requires knowledge across domains, managing teams, and taking effective business decisions which have the potential to make a difference. The Leadership and Innovation programme would help professionals attain a competitive edge in the fast-paced business environment. This programme is designed to help the learners develop a future-ready leadership mindset and strategic decision-making skills. With insights from leading MIT faculty, learners can upskill to be leaders in their organisation, driving long-term business growth and success,” Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said.

The programme includes live sessions with industry practitioners, feedback on assignments, and access to cutting edge technologies and concepts from MIT. It is meant for learners who seek to be on the leading edge of technology innovation while they apply organizational strategies to bolster success.

As per the statement, the programme starts on September 28, 2022 and has a fee of Rs 3,37,500 + GST. Interested applicants should apply by September 15, 2022, it noted.

Further, the statement mentioned that the programme is spread over 6 pillars of technological management (including 22 modules). Learners will also be able to design a project that can be integrated in real-world settings. Additionally, the statement mentioned learners will get the advantage of personalized feedback and career guidance along with enhanced networking opportunities. On successful completion of the programme, learners will earn a certificate of completion from MIT xPRO.

Earlier, MIT xPRO in collaboration with Emeritus in India launched programmes in cybersecurity, full stack development and data engineering skills to upskill Indian professionals.

With inputs from PTI

