MIT xPRO collaborates with Simplilearn to launch programmes in leadership, machine learning

MIT xPRO has partnered with Simplilearn to announce two new upskilling programmes in Executive Leadership Principles and Machine Learning for Business, Engineering, and Science. The programmes will be delivered through Simplilearn’s digital skills training platform.

According to an official release, the Executive Leadership Principles programme is designed to enable learners to understand an array of organisational and leadership aspects. The programme offers masterclasses taught by MIT faculty and instructors, assessments, case studies, and tools. It is suited for early and mid-career professionals looking to advance their leadership and capabilities while on the job. Through this programme, learners can benefit from an executive certificate of completion from MIT xPRO, five Continuing Education Units (CEUs) from MIT xPRO and scope to connect with an international community of professionals. Eligibility criteria requires learners to have a graduate degree; they could be working professionals with technical or non-technical backgrounds.

The Machine Learning for Business, Engineering and Science programme is designed to demystify machine learning through computational engineering principles and applications. It provides the opportunity to learn from MIT faculty, while connecting with an international community of professionals and working on projects based on real-world examples. Learners get a chance to earn a Professional Certificate of completion and 10 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) from MIT xPRO. The programme is suited for professionals with bachelor’s degrees in engineering, business or physical science who are interested in knowing about the application of Machine Learning across various domains.

“The need to upskill remains consistent and relevant for professionals across the board. In the dynamic workplace of today, it is imperative for professionals to be able to effectively complete tasks and solve problems strategically. Ensuring to map skills and constantly upgrading oneself to match industry requirements will ensure consistent professional growth,” Anand Narayanan, chief product officer, Simplilearn, said.