MIT WPU partners with Tata Motors for collaborations in education, placement programmes

The MIT World Peace University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to bridge the industry-academia gaps and establish industry inputs for the students as well as undertaking various development projects, an official statement said on Monday, September 5, 2022.

According to the statement, the agreement aims to be pertinent in providing relevant inputs for curriculum designing and will also be providing live projects, internship and placement opportunities as well as continued education programmes for working professionals among others.

Furthermore, the MoU has been signed for a period of three years and in the presence of Mohan Savarkar, Santosh Bannur, Prashant Dalvi (from Tata Motors) and Pravin Patil, Prasad Khandekar, Sudarshan Arya, Manas Kapoor, Rupali Nilekar, Shankar Rane, Mahesh Pradhan, Kundlik Mali, Deepak Hujare, Ganesh Kakandikar (from MIT-WPU).

“This MoU will help our students, faculty, and management in becoming industry-ready professionals. We aim to bridge the gap between education and hands- on- training by providing upskilling opportunities to our students as well as working professionals,” Pravin V Patil, senior director, CIAP, MIT World Peace University said.

“Tata Motors, through its endeavours over the years, has extended sustained focus on cultivating talent and fostering industry-relevant skill development within the youth of the country. We aim to give promising young students a platform to pave the route for their entry into the industry,” Mohan Savarkar, vice president, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said.

In addition, the statement said that recognizing the scope to further strengthen its talent base, the partnership aims to help the university to provide students with the right guidance and platforms to develop their skills, and to harness their efforts in the right direction through job opportunities.

The two institutions signs the agreement to undertake joint curriculum designing and provide specialised training to students as well as working professionals, the statement read.

