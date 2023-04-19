MIT-WPU launches Ramcharan School of Leadership to nurture next generation corporate leaders

MIT World Peace University (WPU), a Pune based state private institute, has launched the Ramcharan School of Leadership (RSoL) with the aim to shape the next generation of corporate leaders. The School aims to offer programmes covering a wide range of topics, including leadership styles, communication, conflict resolution, strategic planning, and team building, an official release said.

As per the release, Under the Ram Charan School of Leadership, students can pursue a range of degree programmes, such as

BBA Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management

BBA Global Business Management

BBA Branding & Advertising

Integrated Business Management (5 years BBA+MBA)

MBA (Dual Specialisation)

Executive MBA

Ph.D. in Business Administration

The curriculum of these programs has been developed by top industry experts in line with global universities to provide valuable leadership skills and shape students to climb the corporate ladder and contribute to building a better society.

The School employs a case-based learning approach and has industry-oriented subjects such as Data Science and Analytics, Conscious Capitalism, Metaverse, Blockchain, WEB 3.0, and ESG Framework incorporated into the curriculum to provide an enriching learning experience. Students can also earn additional certifications like Harvard ManageMentor and Cambridge Soft Skill Certification and pursue several online and skill-based certifications. The experiential learning opportunities, including business simulations, Harvard case studies, corporate visits, internships, and industry projects, provide practical exposure to the real-world challenges faced by corporate leaders.

Furthermore, the School also boasts an industry interface, with lectures and interactions with eminent international faculty, workshops conducted by corporate leaders, and one-to-one mentorships by CXOs and management gurus.

Graduates of the Ramcharan School of Leadership can build successful careers in various fields of business management, such as business consulting, start-up management, family business management, management analysis, international brand management, international logistics management, financial analysis, policy analysis, marketing strategy, PR, and more, the release said.