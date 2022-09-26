Technological University of the Shannon collaborates with MIT World Peace University Pune for institutional partnership 

Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), backed by Education in Ireland, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MIT World Peace University, Pune to create an institutional partnership, as per an official statement. The collaboration aims to establish cooperation between the universities within the context of applicable policies and subject to the availability of resources.

According to the statement, the agreement was signed by Donnacha McNamara, vice president, international dean, business and humanities (TUS), Tapan Panda, pro vice-chancellor (MIT), and Rahul Karad, executive president (MIT) at Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University, Pune and will be in effect for five years.

“Intra-institute partnerships are a key element of TUS’s internationalisation objectives. This collaboration includes mobility of staff, students and researchers. We look forward to this journey and development with the team at MIT Pune to further enhance and amplify the running objectives for both universities,” McNamara said.

Furthermore, the MoU aims to work in coordination on programme mapping to explore the transfer of undergraduate students, graduate students, and research scholars. In addition, participating in seminars and academic meetings along with research cooperation between the two will be a part of the tie-up. “This alliance will help the universities to exchange publications, academic materials, and other information. Also, working towards Joint quality assurance and benchmarking will be taken well into the account,” the statement read.

