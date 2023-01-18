MIT World Peace University opens admissions for UG, PG programme

MIT World Peace University (WPU), Pune based private university, has opened admissions for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the new academic session. The admissions are open for UG and PG programnmes in law, arts, science, engineering, commerce and management.

Eligible candidates can apply for MIT-WPU UG and PG programmes online by visiting the university’s official website. “We are now enrolling a fresh batch of students. The exposure to our students for global developments has increased substantially as a result of several seminars and conclaves that our staff and students attended in 2022 and as we approach 2023, we see our placements growing manyfolds,” Prakash Mainkar, director, admissions, MIT-WPU, said.

According to an official statement, the UG and PG programmes have been designed keeping in mind the industry requirements. They aim to help students develop their skills to join the industry as professionals or begin their careers as entrepreneurs.

Admissions are further open for programmes in creative domains such as M.Sc. Yoga and Meditation, BA and Diploma in Photography, MA Political Leadership and Government, BA Government and Administration, M.Sc Physics (Photonics), M.Sc. Industrial Polymer Chemistry, M.Sc. Environment Science, and Integrated B.Tech after 10th among others.

Apart from this, MIT-WPU also provides integrated programmes such as B.Sc Integrated M.Sc. Biotechnology and Integrated Business Management that offer both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at one go.

Students are required to clear the MIT-WPU CET 2023 exam for respective admission criteria. The selection criteria includes assessment measures respective to each programme.