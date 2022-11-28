MIT World Peace University inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology

MIT-World Peace University has inaugurated a Centre of Excellence focused on Blockchain technology within the university’s School of Computer Engineering and Technology. The new CoE is a joint collaboration between Snapper FutureTech, Pune and MIT-WPU, an official release said. It added that the exercise has been initiated by the School of Computer Engineering and Technology and the Center for Industry-Academic Partnerships (CIAP).

According to the release, the CoE aims to foster excellence in the development of training programmes for youth and practitioners in Ethereum and Hyperledger Lab setup for software development, faculty training, and blockchain applications for pilot understanding. It will further include skill and capacity building, mentoring for blockchain entrepreneurship, blockchain software development training for faculty and students, among many other areas.

The CoE will play a critical role in implementing a cascading model of teacher training and skill development through modern lab facilities, career counselling, seminars and workshops, and internship and certification mentoring services—all under one roof, the release further said.

“Technologies such as blockchain are of immense value in today’s time when job dynamics are rapidly changing and evolving. We at MIT-WPU want every student to graduate with skills that will prepare them for new-age jobs of the future. We are determined to achieve the same objective through this unique Centre of Excellence, which will equip students with the applications related to the use and development of blockchain technology,” Prasad D. Khandekar, dean, engineering, said.

In line with MIT-World Peace University’s vision of fostering the growth and development of its students while contributing towards the larger goal of nation-building, all assistance provided by the CoE will be free of charge for students and faculty members of MIT-WPU. The CoE will be followed by the formation of a student-led Blockchain Club for students and faculty members by the end of this year.

