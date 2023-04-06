MIT World Peace University appoints Sridhar Pabbisetty as dean of The School of Government

MIT World Peace University has appointed public policy expert, Sridhar Pabbisetty as Dean of The School of Government. In his capacity as Dean, Pabbisetty will leverage his expertise in charting out the School’s strategic vision and direction, an official release said.

His goal is to guide the School towards its objective of developing a talented and principled group of future leaders, who are enthusiastic about contributing to the country’s progress, the release added.

As per the release, before joining MIT-WPU, Sridhar Pabbisetty held several positions in the field of public policy. He was the Founding Director of Kautilya School of Public Policy and has also served as the COO of the Centre for Public Policy at IIM Bangalore. Additionally, he was the CEO of Namma Bengaluru Foundation and has been an Advisor to the Government of Karnataka’s Sakala Mission.

“We believe Sridhar Pabbisetty’s extensive experience of over 23 years in academia and industry, will help MIT School of Government establish new benchmarks in the areas of governance and social responsibility, and gain international recognition as a leading institution in these domains,” R. M. Chitnis, vice chancellor, MIT World Peace University, said.

Furthermore, commenting on the new role Sridhar Pabbisetty said “given the current economic and geopolitical environment, it’s more important than ever to prepare the youth to be active and engaged citizens dedicated to serving their communities and the world. I strongly believe that the youth hold the key to India’s future. MIT-SOG’s dynamic team is actively reimagining and shaping this future.”