Missed the deadline of JEE Mains application form? NTA gives another opportunity, check details

JEE Mains Exam 2021: Candidates who missed the last date of filling the JEE Mains Exam 2021 have been given another opportunity to fill their application form. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the application form window for the aspirants willing to sit in the JEE Mains Exam this year. The online application process was supposed to get completed by January 16 but now the NTA has extended the last date to apply for the JEE Mains Exam till January 23. Subsequently, the last date to deposit the fee has also been extended till January 24, 11:50 PM.

Interested candidates must now fill their application form before January 23 and complete their application fee payment by January 24 as no further extension is expected to be provided by the NTA. Also, candidates who mistakenly have filled wrong details in their application form will be given an opportunity to correct their application form between January 27 and January 30. However, no candidate will be allowed to fill their application form afresh during the form correction period. The NTA while announcing the decision to extend the application form window said that the institute wanted to give a fair chance to all the students who want to sit in the exam.

Students who have qualified in the JEE Mains Exam will be eligible to take admissions in various NITs, IIITS and other Engineering colleges which admit the students based on their JEE Mains Exam. Also, the students who qualify the JEE Mains Exam have to undergo the JEE Advanced exam for their admission to the most renowned IITs and other Engineering colleges. The JEE Main Exam will be conducted four times this year respectively in the month of February, March, April and May. However, candidates have to inform the NTA in advance as to how many attempts they would like to appear in. Candidates need to fill a single application form for one or multiple attempts of the exam.

After the form application process has got completed by the end of January, the NTA will vet the application forms of the students and release the admit card for the February JEE Mains Exam by the first week of February.