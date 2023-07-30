Ministry of Education signs 106 MoUs on the occasion of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, 2023.

The Ministry of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship signed 106 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with various organisations and institutions at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023, celebrating the third anniversary of the National Education Policy. These partnerships, including with public and private entities, aim to foster innovation, research and knowledge exchange across multiple domains, strengthening collaboration between education and industry, according to an official release.

Under CBSE, 15 MoUs were signed with Institutes and sector skill providers to focus on skill development and education, promoting skill assessment and capacity building. Partners include Atal Innovation Mission, IBM, Intel, Microsoft and various sector skill councils, the release mentioned.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has signed three MoUs. The first MoU is with the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) to promote Indian Sign Language and collaborate on standardisation and development of quality learning resources. The second MoU is with the Common Service Centres (CSC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to facilitate the admission of Out of School Children (OoSC) in NIOS, increase enrolment, and provide e-services. The third MoU is with The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for academic advancements. Additionally, an MoU has been signed between Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and IBM to accelerate the activities conducted for effective implementation of Vigyan Jyoti Program in JNVs, the release stated.

Under the eVidya initiative, NCERT has signed 20 MoUs with Departments of School Education from various states. These MoUs aim to develop high-quality eContent and distribute it through PMeVIDYA DTH TV channels in different languages, catering to various stakeholders in the education sector, it added.

Furthermore, The UGC entered into five significant MoUs involving educational institutions across the globe. These collaborations include partnerships between the University of Mumbai and the University of Illinois in the USA, as well as the Saint Louis University, also in the USA. Additionally, Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidlaya joined hands with L N Gumilyov Eurasian National University in Kazakhstan, while the University of Lucknow established a connection with Lincoln University College in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Furthermore, the University of Lucknow also inked an MoU with Universidade Federal do Ceara in Brazil, paving the way for international academic cooperation and exchange, as per the release.