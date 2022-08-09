Ministry of Education seeks inputs for reconfiguring NCF, holds inter-ministerial meeting

The Ministry of Education has held a meeting on August 9, 2022, to take forward the process of development of the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) based on the National Education Policy, 2020. The meeting has been held with senior officials and representatives of all Ministries and Departments of Government of India and important bodies including National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Election Commission of India, ICAR, DRDO, among others, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the meeting was chaired by Anita Karwal, secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education (MoE), and focused on how ministries and organisations can contribute to develop a curriculum framework that is responsive and relevant to the developmental needs and interests of learners at different stages of their development.

The areas of contribution were subsequently discussed in the meeting included rapidly changing technology, need for innovation and generation of new ideas, need to focus on crucial areas such as climate change, future skill requirements, crucial factors for agricultural growth, knowledge of India, the statement added.

Furthermore, the key deliverables of NCF were discussed in details, which according to the statement included early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, competency based education, flexibility in choice of subjects in secondary classes, reduction of curriculum to core essentials, reimagining vocational education, identification of core skills and content, inclusive education, multilingualism, integrating knowledge of India, citizenship, among others.

It further added that given the crucial nature of the work undertaken by the MoE in preparing the new NCF, participants shared their ideas on how they would be able to contribute to the process.

“Ideas such as leveraging the innovation ecosystem of the Department of Science and Technology, understanding the efforts that go into agriculture to bring food on the table, the huge role of Gram panchayats in ensuring enrolment and retention in schools, the importance of imbibing volunteerism in early years, the need for every child to participate in activities related to physical health and well-being, focus on Divyang children, exposure to new technology from a young age, were discussed,” the statement added.

Also Read: Adda247 launches ‘Veer Samman’ initiative, aims to offer free education to defence martyrs families

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn