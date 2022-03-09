Ministry of Education releases report on UDISE+ 2020-21 on school education

Department of School Education and Literacy developed the UDISE+ system for collecting data online from the schools to overcome the issues related manual filing of data

Ministry of Education (MoE) has released the report on Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2020-21 on school education of India.

Under UDISE+ system, improvements have been made in the data capture, data mapping and data verification areas. The current report relates to UDISE+ data for the reference year 2020-21 and states that total number of students enrolled in schools from primary to higher secondary stood at 25.38 crore in 20-21 which means there is an increase of 28.32 lakh enrolments as compared to the 25.10 crore enrolment in 2019-20. The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in 20-21 stand at 92.2% in upper primary, 99.1% in elementary, 79.8% in secondary and 53.8% in higher secondary respectively. Further, in 20-21, more than 12.2 crore girla have been enrolled in primary to higher secondary showing an increase of 11.8 lakh girls compared to the enrolment of girls in 2019-20. The Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in 20-21, stood at 26 for primary, 19 for upper primary, 18 for secondary and 26 for higher secondary, showing an improvement since 2018-19.

The number non-teaching staffs in 20-21 stood at 15.8 lakh as compared to 12.37 lakhs in 2018-19, out of which the number of library assistants, accountants laboratory assistants, head clerks, LDC/UDC staffs has increased from 5.79 lakh to 7.8 lakh.

Under school infrastructure, now 84% of the total schools have functional electricity facility as compared to 73.85% in 2018-19. Schools with functional drinking water has grown to 95.2 % in 2020-21 from 93.7 % in 2019-20. Moreover, school with functional girl’s toilet facility has increased to 93.91 % in 2020-21 and schools with hand wash facilities has improved to 91.9 % during 2020-21. The number of schools having functional computers has increased to 6 lakh in 2020-21 showcasing a growth of 3% along with the rise in the number of schools having internet facility which increased to 3.7 lakh in 2020-21 from 3.36 lakh in 2019-20.

The report also states that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been particularly noticed in the enrolment of young and vulnerable kids like pre-primary, class 1 and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) which might be attributed to postponement of admissions due to Covid-19. The enrolment of students in pre-primary level and class 1 has been decreased 29.1 lakh and 18.8 lakh respectively in 2020-21. The total number of enrolment of CWSN students stands at 21.69 lakh in 2020-21, showing a decrease of 3.56 %. However, students enrolling from primary to higher secondary is around 25.4 crore which is higher by 28.3 lakh as compared to the enrolment of students in 2019-20. During 2020-21, 39.7 lakh students of government aided, private school students shifted to Government schools.

In the year 2018-19, Department of School Education and Literacy developed the UDISE+ system for collecting data online from the schools to overcome the issues related manual filing of data in paper format and subsequent feeding on computer at the block or district level in the UDISE data collection system since 2012-13.

