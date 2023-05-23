Ministry of Education, PARAKH hosts inaugural national workshop on assessment with states, UTs.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), hosted the inaugural National-level workshop in New Delhi. The primary focus of the workshop was to address school assessments, examination practices, and the standardisation of educational boards nationwide. PARAKH, acting as a central platform, facilitated meaningful engagement among all relevant stakeholders. The overarching goal is to establish a comprehensive approach that ensures an equitable assessment system, fostering fairness and parity in evaluating students’ performance, according to an official statement.

PARAKH, an organisation operating under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), has been established according to the Ministry of Education’s directives. It aims to spearhead efforts to align school boards across different States and Union Territories onto a unified platform, the statement mentioned.

“In India, there are approximately 60 school examination boards functioning across various states and Union Territories. The objective is to establish a cohesive framework that facilitates smooth transitions for students transitioning between different boards or regions,” Sanjay Kumar, secretary, department of school education and literacy, said. This involves harmonising curriculum standards, grading systems, and evaluation methods to bolster the credibility and recognition of certificates and grades obtained across different boards, he added.

Also Read US, India launch working group on education and skill development

Furthermore, there is a growing demand for a balanced approach between formative and summative assessments. This aims to alleviate the weight of high-stakes examinations while still accurately assessing students’ progress. Additionally, an analysis of secondary and higher secondary board examination results was showcased during the workshop, as per the statement.

With input from ANI.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn