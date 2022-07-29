Ministry of Education organises National Workshop on achieving learning outcome

The Ministry of Education (MoE) organised the National Workshop on Post National Achievement Survey (NAS) in the presence of Annpurna Devi, Minister of State (MoS) for Education. The minister stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, evidence-based research is being promoted to make education future ready. The National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 will provide the foundation for such interventions.

“We have to take such measures so that the pace of education of the children not only reaches the pre-pandemic level, but can also compensate for the loss they have suffered during this period,” she said. To achieve this, she added that we need to make short-term, mid-term and long-term strategies.

Anita Karwal, secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE and L) stated that that teachers should identify the stage of learning for students so that transactions can be designed based on needs of students. She further added that States should have State level Achievement Survey (SLAS) next year based on experience of National achievement survey by the Education Ministry. Furthermore, the teachers should emphasise various learning modes other than the textbooks and should not use books as the only tool rather than explore other modes. There is need to explore fun based learning, she added.

Professor Indrani Bhaduri gave a brief presentation on Conduct of National Achievement Survey 2021 and release of National, State and District Report Card. She provided the roadmap for post NAS interventions. She stated that the National Achievement Survey is the large-scale survey that has been conducted in India since 2001 periodically to assess children’s learning levels and gain an insight into the health and efficacy of the educational system. The latest cycle of NAS was conducted in November 2021 and assessed the learning levels of third, fifth, eigth and 10 grade students drawn from 720 districts of all the States and Union Territories (UTs) of India.

The extensive reporting of the survey findings at the level of the district, state and nation provides detailed understanding of the learning achievement of children across India. The core aim of the programme was to disseminate the findings of the NAS 2021 among the state dignitaries and to have deliberations on the roadmaps that all the States/UTs have developed as a part of the intensive Regional workshops conducted during the month of July 2022 across the nation. The Road maps that the States/UT prepared elaborate on the post NAS interventions that the State/UT intend to implement as a follow up of the findings of NAS for their particular State/UT.

The post NAS intervention is a crucial post survey phase that focuses on the optimal utilization of the findings of the survey to inform the actions steps that can be taken to enhance the learning levels of children. There were dedicated presentations and discussions on Learning Outcomes developed by National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) and the grass root level interventions at the Block, Cluster and District level. Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Manipur and Karnataka gave brief roadmap presentations to guide the post-NAS 2021 interventions.

Amarendra Behera from NCERT briefly explained the Vidya Samiksha Kendra and Rajnish Kumar, director (Digital Education) introduced the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) to the group of education administrators. Ravi Hedge, DDG (Stats) presented strategies for Out of School Children.

The additional chief secretary (Education), principal secretaries, State Education secretaries, State project directors of Samagra Shiksha of State/UT Government, and several officials from NCERT, CBSE, KVS, NVS and SCERT participated in the National Workshop. The theme was improving the students’ learning outcomes through technology and data.

