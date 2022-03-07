Ministry of Education issues clarification regarding fake websites, promising job opportunities

The fake websites have been noticed by the Department of School Education and Literacy, but there might be more such websites/social media accounts promising jobs and demanding money for the recruitment process.

Ministry of Education (MoE) has issued a clarification related to fake websites offering employment opportunities to aspiring candidates while misguiding them with the website layout, content, and presentation similar to the original website and asking money from them for the applications.



The Education Ministry stated in a release that it has come to their notice that in order to dupe innocent applicants, several websites have been created with the name similar to the schemes (like http://www.sarvashiksha.online, https://samagra.shikshaabhiyan.co.in, https://shikshaabhiyan.org.in) of this Department.



These websites have been noticed by the Department of School Education and Literacy; however, there might be more such other websites/social media accounts promising jobs and demanding money for the recruitment process.



The release further issued an advisory for the general public to avoid applying for job opportunities on such websites. They need to ensure themselves that the websites are authorized by visiting the official website of the concerned department/personal inquiry/telephone call/e-mail to safeguard their own interest. Any person applying on such websites will be doing it at their own risk and cost and shall be responsible for the consequences.

Read also: Skill-Lync partners with Renault Nissan Tech to upskill professionals