Ministry of Education partners with FIFA, AIFF for ‘Football4Schools’ initiative in India

The Ministry of Education has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Mumbai with FIFA and All India Football Federation for the ‘Football4Schools’ initiative in India. The agreement was signed by Union Minister Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on behalf of MoE, Gianni Infantino, president, FIFA, and Kalyan Chaubey, president, All India Football Federation, on October 30, 2022.

Present in the event were Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik; Minister for School Education and Marathi Language- Maharashtra Deepak Kesarkar; Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Vinayak Garg and officials of All India Football Federation among others.

Under the initiative, the programme aims to empower learners with valuable life skills and competencies, provide coach-educators with the training to deliver sport and life-skills activities, build the capacity of stakeholders such as schools, member associations and public authorities, to deliver training in life skills through football, and strengthen the cooperation between governments and participating schools to enable partnerships, alliances and intersectoral collaboration.

Furthermore, according to education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, FIFA plans to reach out to 700 million children worldwide, out of which 25 million are from India.

Also Read: Government schools to get new infrastructure, says Assam CM

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn