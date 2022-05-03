Ministry of Education extends PM USP scholarship scheme till 2026, revises family income limit

The Ministry of Education has extended the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Special Scholarship for the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh students until March 31, 2026.

According to the ministry, 5000 fresh scholarships are available annually for students with economically challenged backgrounds from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for studies in India outside Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the PM-USP Special Scholarships.

The upper limit of family income has been revised to Rs. 4.5 LPA, from the 2022-23 financial year, under PM-USP Scholarship for college and university students and Central Sector Interest Subsidy Scheme (CSISS).

The PM-USP scholarship is given for the tuition fee and maintenance allowance of the students. The scholarship amount for tuition fee of general courses is Rs 30,000 per annum, whereas, for the engineering courses it is Rs. 1.25 Lakh per annum. However, for medical courses the scholarship amounts at Rs. 3 Lakhs per annum. Under the PM-USP scheme, a fixed maintenance allowance of Rs. 1 LPA is provided to all the students.

