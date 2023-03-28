Ministry of Education expects NCERT to implement NCF in the next three-four months 

While the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has already been created for foundational education, the Ministry of Education expects the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to roll out NCF in its complete form in the next three-four months, a senior official told FE Education on the condition of anonymity. “By the next academic year of 2024, books will be rolled out. The aim is to cover the new curriculum to a certain extent, if not in eternity,” the official said. Furthermore, with NCF, the government plans to create a structure, where books are updated regularly. B0ols for the next academic year will be rolled out in 22 languages and English.

It is further understood that the states of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal haven’t submitted positions papers on the State Curriculum Framework (SCF).

Moreover, in an effort to bring down the gap in education through digital learning, the Ministry of Education plans to make these course books and reading materials available on its platform DIKSHA. Similarly, teacher handbooks and other research and training materials will be available on the National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISTHA).

Additionally, the Ministry plans to use technology to ensure that language no longer remains a barrier. Hence, ANUWADANI- an app which could be used for translation will be rolled out by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Also, NCERT early this year rolled out PARAKH as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. As per NEP, PARAKH would be a standard-setting body to advise school boards regarding new assessment patterns and the latest research. It acts as a constituent unit of the NCERT. It is also tasked with holding periodic learning outcomes tests such as the National Achievement Survey (NAS) and State Achievement Surveys. It works on three major assessment areas: large-scale assessments, school-based assessments, and examination reforms. “One of the key objectives is to ensure that NAS is conducted once every three years. It is more robust than any other survey,” the senior official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Moreover, in order to help students cope with academic pressure leading to mental health issues besides Manodarpan, the Ministry is planning to launch an app. Last week, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan directed officials to prepare a framework to safeguard the mental and emotional well-being of students at all levels, from school to higher education institutions.