Ministry of Education approves RUSA till 2026

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has approved Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme for continuation till 2026, as per MoE officials. The proposal involves an expenditure of Rs 12,929.16 crore out of which Rs 8,120.97 croreis for the central share and the state share is of Rs 4,808.19 crore. The scheme has been envisaged to support around 1,600 projects under its new phase.

“The new phase of RUSA targets to reach out the unserved, underserved areas, remote and rural areas, difficult geographies, aspirational districts, tier-2 cities, areas with low GER, to benefit the most disadvantaged areas and SEDGs (Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups),” said a senior ministry official.

“The new phase of the scheme has been designed to implement some of the recommendations and aims of the New Education Policy, which suggests some key changes to the current higher education system to revamp and re-energize it and thereby deliver quality higher education, with equity and inclusion,” the official added.

RUSA is a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) which funds the state government universities and colleges, helping them to achieve the aims of equity, access and excellence. Under the new phase of the scheme, state governments will be supported for equity initiatives, gender inclusion, ICT, enhancing employability through skill upgradation and vocationalisation.

The official further added, “States will also be supported for creation of new model degree colleges. State universities will be supported for multi-disciplinary education and research. Grants will be provided for strengthening both accredited and non-accredited universities and colleges for undertaking various activities including teaching-learning in Indian languages”.

