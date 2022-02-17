Ministry of Education approves New India Literacy Programme, aligned with NEP

The estimated expensiture for this new scheme is Rs 1037.90 crore which includes the central share of Rs 700 crore and the state share of Rs 337.90 crore, respectively, for 2022-27.

Intending to cover all aspects of adult education, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has approved the ‘New India Literacy Programme’ for the next five years, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP). Instead of ‘Adult Education,’ the ministry has decided to use ‘Education for All’ as the previous term did not represent all non-literates in the age group of 15 years and above across all state and union territories.

The scheme will be implemented via online mode through volunteerism. The training, orientation, workshops of volunteers might be organized through face-to-face mode. All the resources and materials shall be provided digitally so that the registered volunteers can get easy access through digital modes like TV, radio, cell phone-based free, open-source apps, and portals.

According to a senior MoE official, “The objectives of the scheme is to impart not only foundational literacy and numeracy but also to cover other components which are necessary for a citizen of 21st century such as critical life skills including financial literacy, digital literacy, commercial skills, health care and awareness, child care and education, and family welfare); vocational skills development with a view towards obtaining local employment); basic education including preparatory, middle, and secondary stage equivalency. And continuing education including engaging holistic adult education courses in arts, sciences, technology, culture, sports, and recreation, as well as other topics of interest or use to local learners, such as more advanced material on critical life skills.”

For FY 2022-27, the target for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy is five crore learners using Online Teaching, Learning and Assessment System (OTLAS) in collaboration with National Informatics Centre, NCERT and NIOS, wherein a learner may register him/herself with essential information like name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, and mobile number.