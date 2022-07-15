Ministry of Education announces India Ranking 2022, IIT madras tops in overall

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the India Ranking 2022. According to the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras stood top among educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, which secured the second position in the overall ranking in the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The India Ranking 2022 wes released by Union Education Minister Dharmednra Pradhan on Friday. In the overall category Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has ranked third.

Among the universities in the ranking list, IISc Bengaluru is followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at second spot and Jamia Millia Islamia at the third position. According to the ranks by Ministry of Education, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras is the best engineering college followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Among the pharmacy institutions, Jamia Hamdard has ranked at the top among the link. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad is the second best in the category while Panjab University, Chandigarh has been ranked third, as per the India ranking 2022.

According to the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework, five out of ten best colleges in the category are from Delhi with Miranda House topping the list. Hindu College has bagged the second rank while Presidency College in Chennai is at the third spot. AIIMS Delhi is the best medical college in the category followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore, revealed the ranking.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is the best management institution in the country followed by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, the ministry revealed.

The institutions were awarded by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Chhattisgarh govt to seek parents’ support to improve quality of education