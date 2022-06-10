Minister Imran Hussain directs authorities to build school with modern infrastructure in Ballimaran

Delhi’s Food and Civil Supplies minister, Imran Hussain, stated Aam Admi Party (AAP) government would build a state-of-the-art school in his Ballimaran assembly constituency. According to an official statement, Hussain asked education department officials to expedite efforts towards providing world-class education facilities to the children of Ballimaran.

“The minister exhorted the authorities concerned to expedite efforts towards converting the classrooms into smart classrooms, providing modern sports facilities, multi-purpose halls and other necessary infrastructure, to strengthen the education delivery system in the constituency,” the statement said.

The minister directed the Regional Director (Education) to install smart boards in classrooms, the statement added.

Furthermore, Hussain has asked them to check feasibility of establishing a Delhi government school on a vacant land opposite the Idgah in Ballimaran. He has also directed the officials to expedite the construction of 60 additional classrooms at Zeenat Mahal School in his constituency.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) officers and Public Works Department.

During the meeting, the officials of the Education Department informed the minister that a proposal to start a second shift has been approved in three schools – Chasma Building School, Zeenat Mahal and Idgah School. The step was taken keeping in view the educational needs of the residents of the locality.

