Mines ministry invites research proposals from academic institutions

The last date for receipt of proposals is September 7, the statement said.

The government today said it has invited proposals from academic and other institutions to conduct research, which has a direct bearing on the mining sector.

The broad thrust areas for supporting research in mining, including prospect for strategic rare and rare earth minerals, development of new technology for mineral exploration and mining on land and deep sea to locate and exploit new mineral resources, among others.

“Projects are invited from academic institutions, universities, national institutes and R&D institution recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research…for up to three years duration in the…thrust areas which have direct bearing on mineral sector,” the mines ministry said in a statement.

The focussed areas for research in mining are..research in metallurgy and mineral beneficiation techniques to utilise lower grade and finer size ores, extraction of value added products from mine waste, plant tailings etc,” the statement said.