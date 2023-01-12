Mindler launches scholarship programmes worth Rs 25 crore, begins Talent Hunt Season 3

Mindler has announced Mindler Scholarship and Talent Hunt Season 3, launched by Kiran Bedi, as per an official statement. According to it, the total amount of the scholarship is Rs 25 crore for students in 12th standard. Furthermore, the scholarship will be given to 3,000 students. “With over 50,000 12th standard students expected to participate, this is a free-of-cost student-first initiative which will see students from 1,000 schools across India and Middle East,” it said.

“This (initiative) will help the youth connect with the right universities, which they might not have had the opportunity to do if left to themselves. It will assess aptitude, attitude, and provide the right destination and resources to students,” Bedi said.

In addition, the statement noted that the selection criteria involves talent evaluation that is based on a variety of parameters such as the students’ aptitude, leadership quotient, emotional quotient, personality traits, working style. “The assessment results are then coupled with past academic performances of the students along with their co-curricular and extracurricular achievements to arrive at a combined score,” it said.

The last date for the application for the scholarship is January 20, 2023. Students of standard 12th can apply for the scholarship.