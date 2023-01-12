scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Mindler launches scholarship programmes worth Rs 25 crore, begins Talent Hunt Season 3

As per an official statement, over 3,000 scholarships will be given to 12th standard students worth Rs 25 crores under Mindler’s scholarship and Talent Hunt initiative.

Written by FE Education
Mindler launches scholarship programmes worth Rs 25 crore, begins Talent Hunt Season 3
The last date of registration for the Mindler Scholarship and Talent Hunt is January 20, 2023.

Mindler has announced  Mindler Scholarship and Talent Hunt Season 3, launched by Kiran Bedi, as per an official statement. According to it, the total amount of the scholarship is Rs 25 crore for students in 12th standard. Furthermore, the scholarship will be given to 3,000 students. “With over 50,000 12th standard students expected to participate, this is a free-of-cost student-first initiative which will see students from 1,000 schools across India and Middle East,” it said. 

“This (initiative) will help the youth connect with the right universities, which they might not have had the opportunity to do if left to themselves. It will assess aptitude, attitude, and provide the right destination and resources to students,” Bedi said.

In addition, the statement noted that the selection criteria involves talent evaluation that is based on a variety of parameters such as the students’ aptitude, leadership quotient, emotional quotient, personality traits, working style. “The assessment results are then coupled with past academic performances of the students along with their co-curricular and extracurricular achievements to arrive at a combined score,” it said.

Also Read

The last date for the application for the scholarship is January 20, 2023. Students of standard 12th can apply for the scholarship.

Also Read

More Stories on
Education Courses

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 05:32:03 pm