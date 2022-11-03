Mindler launches internship programme season three

Career guidance and mentorship platform, Mindler has announced the launch of its internship programme season three. The . launch is in collaboration with AFAIRS – Asia’s education enabler for student-university outreach and Education World. The initiative enables grade 12th students to get experience of a corporate setting. It is a four week plus long internship programme which aims to equip students with the skills they need to thrive in the classroom and the workplace.

The internship is free of cost and has been designed by industry experts from academia. It will be conducted virtually. Further, students will get a chance to test their creativity and drive with assignments and quizzes, and win rewards worth over Rs 10 lakh which includes Apple iPads, Kindle, Ear Pods, Amazon Vouchers and more.

“With the emerging education landscape and the recent changes in the higher education admission process, profile building is a key focus area for students. Building a profile is not something that is an option for a student anymore, it is rather a necessity. The Mindler Internship Programme is the perfect platform for grade 12th students to augment themselves with skills necessary to make the transition from school to college,” Prateek Bhargava, CEO, Mindler, said.

Furthermore, the internship programme is expected to benefit students in skills building across various domains including entrepreneurship, digital marketing, disruptive careers, among others. The internship will incorporate a series of masterclasses helmed by experienced gurus as well as young pathbreakers from myriad domains such as finance, art, education, film, writing, and many more.

The registrations for the ‘Mindler Internship Programme’ are now open and batches start from November 12, 22 onwards.

Also Read: Last date to apply for National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme extended till Nov 15

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn