Mindler partners with IRM to offer risk management programmes to school students

The Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate, has announced its partnership with Mindler Immrse’s Virtual Internship Program (VIP) on Enterprise Risk Management, as per an official statement. The virtual internship program (VIP) on Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) is a simulated career experience for standard 8-12th school students, it said.

According to the statement, under the agreement, the VIP aims to create an interest in risk-thinking and urge students to consider ERM as a career path.

The VIP will include a simulated internship with role play and experiential learning anchored by Rajeev Tanna, a Certified Fellow of the IRM (Level 5) and head of Risk Management and Compliance at Tata Consulting Engineers, it said.

“ERM is no longer a career but a must-have global life skill. As the leading global body for ERM examinations, we are committed to developing a generation of risk-intelligent leaders who can enhance organisational success and help build sustainable, environmentally conscious and governance-focused enterprises,” Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate, said.

“A joint report by IRM and national statutory body AICTE revealed that 96% of organisations believe that risk literacy is important for success. The IRM India Affiliate and Mindler collaboration assumes even more significance keeping these factors in mind,” added Shah.



