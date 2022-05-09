Mindler collaborates with PUMA, launches corporate experience internship program for students

Career guidance and mentorship platform Mindler has launched corporate experience programme in collaboratuon with PUMA to enable students from 15 to 20 years learn how global organisations market their products.

“Mindler has been at the forefront in helping students make the right career choices. In the past six years, we have helped 2.5 million students find the right career path. Now, with the corporate experience we further our aim to help students find the right career, gain relevant skills and also understand the corporate world. The program is very much in line with NEP 2020. Getting a global brand like PUMA on board just validates what we are trying to do here,” Eesha Bagga Bhargava, Director, Mindler said.

As a part of the programme, the students would get an opportunity to upskill themselves through a hybrid program focussing focuses on strategic marketing, branding, advertising, and market research among other core skills. The students would be able to learn concepts in a self-paced manner at their convenience and doubts would be solved through live sessions by industry experts from Mindler and PUMA respectively. The programme module would also comprise of simulations and role-play to help students understand how it is to work in the marketing department at PUMA.

This month-long programme would be accessible to the students from the comfort of their home, and students would receive a certificate and internship letter from PUMA along with a comprehensive experience report at the end of the program. Students would be expected to create a marketing plan and an advertising campaign for a product launch that would be presented to PUMA and peer-to-peer learning would form a critical part

“Marketing is a critical tool of growth for any company today. Equipping students with expertise in technology-led campaigns at a young age will hold them in good stead. PUMA is glad to play the enabler to nurture and tap the inherent talent of the student ecosystem,” Vishal Gupta, executive director, Retail, PUMA India, said.

