Middle school students have poor comprehension skills, reveals Countingwell’s report

Countingwell’s State of Maths Learning Report on middle-school students studying in classes 6-10 has revealed that a majority of students have poor comprehension skills, which directly contribute to drastic fall in Maths scores from class 7 onwards. The study has aimed to understand gaps and challenges in maths learning. According to the report, monitoring over 75,000 middle-school students nationwide for over a year, it is observed that 28% of the students showcased good comprehension skills.

The study also revealed a drastic drop in students’ marks in Maths starting from 7th class onwards. Countingwell explained that a fundamental shift in complexity of concepts, learning content and problem statements was one of the contributing factors for this decline. Further, 17.4% of the students, or nearly one in five, were found to lack basic calculation by the time they reach class 6.

The study claims that after language comprehension, it was modeling of maths problems that was challenging for most students. Only 39% of the monitored students were able to model problems as given in tests or exams accurately, it revealed. On the other hand, 63.5% of students demonstrated adequate knowledge of maths concepts.

“From Class 7 onwards, not only the concepts tend to become more abstract, students also often need to use multiple concepts to solve a single problem,” Nirmal Shah, cofounder, Countingwell, said. “Further, we also noticed a decline in parents’ involvement in teaching maths, which is understandable as parents also find it hard to explain complex and abstract concepts easily to their children,” he further explained.

Nirmal added that the purpose of the year-long study was to accurately determine the challenges that school students were facing in learning maths, understanding the extent of these challenges and then trying to find solutions for them.

The report further shows that when it comes to proficiency in maths learning, students from Tier-II and Tier-III cities were found to be at par with students of metros or Tier-I cities. The report’s analysis found that students from smaller cities like Varanasi, Madurai, Jabalpur or Nashik were performing equally well as their counterparts studying in Delhi, Mumbai or Bangalore. This finding contradicts the widely prevalent belief that students from smaller cities do not get the same quality of education as their counterparts in metros or bigger cities.

Read Also: Mindler collaborates with PUMA, launches corporate experience internship program for students