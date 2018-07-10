Microsoft signs MoU with Rajasthan government for digital training to 9,500 students

A spokesperson of the department informed that the MoU was signed for one year. (Reuters)

Microsoft today signed an MoU with the Rajasthan government to provide free digital training to 9,500 college students in one year. The initiative was taken for the enhancement of digital learning and capacity building of college students in the state, higher education minister Kiran Maheshwari said on the MoU signing. “Today is time of technology and speed and those who are not updated will be outdated therefore the government has taken a new initiative to increase digital learning of college students,” the minister said.

The commissioner of college education Ashutosh A T Pednekar informed that the company will run MS office specialist training programme in 50 government colleges from August which will benefit 9,500 students. A spokesperson of the department informed that the MoU was signed for one year. Successful participants will also be given certificates, he said. The department few months back had signed MoU with IGNOU for nearly two dozen courses on skill development in which 16,500 students are enrolled.