Microsoft collaborates with Shell on digital skilling for non-IT students 

Microsoft andShell have announced a joint initiative aimed at preparing the workforce of tomorrow with future-ready digital skills, as per an official statement. The two companies will collaborate to impart digital skills to students in vocational education institutes, with the project targeting 5,000 underserved youth across 24 government institutes. The goal is to enable the students to acquire digital productivity and employability skills that will prepare them for digital careers in manufacturing and energy sectors, it said.

Furthermore, the addition of digital curriculum to the training offered in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics will enable the students in non-IT trades to enhance their skills for jobs. This move is in response to emerging technologies that are changing the nature of jobs and redefining the scope of productivity in every sector, the statement added.

According to the statement, the first phase of the programme will focus on creating awareness about digital employment opportunities across Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The initiative aims to enable livelihood opportunities for students in ITI and polytechnic trades such as electrician, electrical engineering, fashion designing, and more.

To support the initiative, the programme aims to enhance digital learning labs at these institutes and build the capacity of faculty members to sustain the outcomes of the programme. The SRF Foundation will deploy the programme in each of the states and provide 240 hours of training, which includes modules on data analytics and sustainability at the workplace, it added.